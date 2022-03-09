Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Su…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. T…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Partly clo…
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Rocky…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at …