Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
