Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

