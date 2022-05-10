Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.