Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. P…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees toda…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 deg…
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm d…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Rocky Mount. The forecast ca…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…