Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
