 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular