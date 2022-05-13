Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.