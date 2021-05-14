 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics