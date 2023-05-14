The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. There is…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Periods of thunde…