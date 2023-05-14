The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.