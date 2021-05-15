Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.