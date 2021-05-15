Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 d…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 d…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. T…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Overcast. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. …