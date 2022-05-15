The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Don't leave…
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Rain is…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 deg…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Th…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Rocky Mount. The forecast ca…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It shoul…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rocky Mount will see w…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm d…