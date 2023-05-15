Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
