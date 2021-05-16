 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics