Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

