The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Rain is…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Don't leave…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Tod…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Th…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rocky Mount will see w…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It shoul…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Rocky Mount. The forecast ca…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…