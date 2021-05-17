 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics