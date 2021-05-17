Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
