The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Periods of thunde…
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of …