Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.