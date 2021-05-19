 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

