Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.