Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Periods of thunde…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect period…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…