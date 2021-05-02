The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepa…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening in Rocky Mount: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rain…
This evening in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temp…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. I…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in…