Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.