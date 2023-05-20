Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.