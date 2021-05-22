The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. S…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy with showers. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's fore…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drast…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a dr…