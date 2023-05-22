It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of …