Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. S…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy with showers. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's fore…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can exp…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a dr…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drast…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Rocky Mount fo…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …