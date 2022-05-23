Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.