Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
