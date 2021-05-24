Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy with showers. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's fore…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. …
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can exp…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a dr…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Rocky Mount fo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …