Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from MON 8:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.