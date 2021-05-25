 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

