The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Par…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can exp…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a dr…
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Rocky Mount fo…