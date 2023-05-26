Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.