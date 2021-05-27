The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Par…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. E…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Rocky Mount fo…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can exp…