Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

