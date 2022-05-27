Temperatures will be warm Friday in Rocky Mount. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
