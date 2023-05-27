Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's l…
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. …
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun …