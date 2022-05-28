Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
