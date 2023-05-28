Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.