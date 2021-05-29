 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics