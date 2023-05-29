The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 12:16 AM EDT until MON 3:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
