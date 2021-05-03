Temperatures will be warm Monday in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
