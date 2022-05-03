Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We'll s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. W…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skie…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm.…
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in th…