Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
