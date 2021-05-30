Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast i…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We wil…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. E…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Par…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. You may want to st…