Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.