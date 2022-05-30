Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is fore…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. …
Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Rocky Mount. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Peri…
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Rocky Mount fol…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Rain. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally h…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies to…