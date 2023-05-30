Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
