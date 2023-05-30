Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.