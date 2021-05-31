 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics