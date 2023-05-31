Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
