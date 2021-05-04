Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
