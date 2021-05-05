The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
