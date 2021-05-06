Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.