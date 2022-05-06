Rocky Mount will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
