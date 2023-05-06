Today's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property littered the Great Neck section of Virginia Beach Sunday evening following a suspected tor…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degre…
Their next door neighbor was shouting on the other end of the line. “She was yelling at me that my house was gone,” Toni Cortellini said. “I s…
Sunday’s storm left dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property in its wake, prompting City Manager Patrick Duhaney to declare a local…